Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side

Police have very little information as to what exactly happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was out for a walk late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm.

Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m.

Police say the man was walking near Spring Time and Spring Garden when he was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect(s).

The victim then walked about a block to Spring Hurst Dr where he called for help.

He was taken to University Hospital is stable condition. His age was not provided.

Police found shell casings around the bus stop on Spring Time St.

Police say they have little to no information on the suspect(s).

No other injuries were reported and details remained limited.

No other information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

