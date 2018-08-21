A friend attempting one of the ultimate good deeds, stopping his friend from drunk driving, paid the ultimate price over the weekend, according to San Antonio police.

According to San Antonio police, the victim, Guy LaRue, was stabbed to death by a friend he'd known since high school, all while attempting to stop him from potentially ending his own life in a drunk-driving crash.

Rey Bosquez went to Kennedy High School with the victim as well as the suspect Juan Ortega. Bosquez tell KENS 5 they graduated in 2011, and he called the murder a tragedy complicated by the friendship of the two men.

Bosquez, a waiter at Ajuua Mexican Grill, said he was working Monday to raise money for someone he knew and loved. "I will go far to say that he was like a brother to me a times."

Bosquez said his friendship with the victim was a good one, and had its beginnings at Kennedy where both attended high school. "I was the short little guy, and he was the big dude," Bosquez said. "We were just always there for each other."

But over the weekend, Bosquez said he couldn't believe his friend was killed.

An even more harsh reality for friends and family, including Bosquez, may be knowing who the alleged suspect was.

Bozquez told KENS 5 he's also friends with LaRue's suspected killer. "It is hard finding out the way he passed away, because knowing who did it, [he is] a really good friend of mine as well."

LaRue was found stabbed in the neck multiple times at Patton Boulevard Saturday following a baby shower. Police said he was reportedly trying to stop his intoxicated friend, and now murder suspect, Juan Ortega, from driving.

The two got in to an altercation, and then that's when Police said Ortega stabbed his former high school classmate and friend to death.

"I never thought of him as violent," Bosquez said. "Guy died doing what he loved, and that was to helping out his friends, helping out his loved ones. Unfortunately it came out to the wrong turn, and his cost him his life."

After his shift on Monday, Bosquez said he will be giving most of his tips to his friend's family. He said it is the least he could do. "My heart goes out to his widow, his family," Bosquez said. "My heart goes out to the other guy's family as well. It just a big mess for everybody."

Friends of LaRue's have started a GoFund Me page for the family. At last, check 24-year-old Ortega is still in jail on a $100,000 bond and is charged with murder.

