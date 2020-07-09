Man pulls over to help couple flagging him down, then is shot, police say

SAPD said the man thought they needed help, so he pulled over. Then he was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man trying to lend a helping hand winds up with a bullet in his arm and neck, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Marbach Road on the west side.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was driving to a gas station from his house when he saw a man and a woman flagging him down.

The victim was able to point out the male suspect to officers who was standing in the distance when police arrive.

The suspect took off on foot and a police chase took place. Authorities were able to catch up with the man after he jumped a fence and ended up on a basketball court.

The man was arrested and police found the gun used in the shooting. They also said they found drugs.

The female suspect has not been found. The victim was taken to University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.