Man pronounced dead after fire in mobile home on south side

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials said that a man has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a mobile home fire on the south side on Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene on the 7000 block of South Flores St. around 4:45 p.m. Crews found an elderly man on the floor near the door of the travel trailer and extinguished the flames quickly, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner has not ruled on a cause of death, and the man's son was at the scene with authorities.