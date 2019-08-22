SAN ANTONIO — A pregnant woman and a man in his 20's were injured in a three-car accident on the northwest side late Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., police said the driver of a white vehicle lost control, hit a curb and veered into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Old Grissom Road and Culebra. The white vehicle then hit a pickup truck, which rolled over and hit a Mitsubishi SUV.

The driver of the white vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A pregnant woman was in the SUV and had some injuries. Authorities said she was taken to University Hospital to get checked out.

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured, police said.

Police said it not known yet whether the driver of the white vehicle will face any charges.

Officials said the intersection will be closed for at least a few hours.

RELATED: WATCH: Chopper 5 hovers over fiery car crash

RELATED: Truck crashes into utility pole; driver tells police he was 'showing off'

RELATED: 18-wheeler loses load of lumber on the highway