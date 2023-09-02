Man pinned underneath vehicle after getting run over by driver in stolen car, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who drove away following the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — A search is underway for the driver of a stolen car who ran over a man he was fighting with at an apartment complex on the west side.

Police were called out to the 900 block of S. San Marcos near Guadalupe for reports of an incident involving a car hitting a building.

Police say that two men were fighting in the parking lot when one of the men got inside a car and ran over the other man, pinning him beneath it.

The San Antonio Fire Department's Heavy Rescue team had to come in and raise up the car to rescue the man.

Police say the driver of that car fled on foot, and the victim that was pulled from underneath the vehicle was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

The sergeant also said that the vehicle that was used to run over the man was stolen.

The impact of the crash caused minimal structural damage to the building, but police say four other cars were damaged as well.

Luckily, no other injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who remains at large.

