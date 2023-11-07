Man pinned inside his truck after losing control, crashing into tree

He was taken to University Hospital in life-threatening condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was pinned inside his truck after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree late Monday night.

It happened around 9:42 p.m. on the 400 block of McCarty Road near San Pedro on the north side of the city.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the accident, they found the man pinned inside his truck. The victim was taken to University Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into the tree. Firefighters had to extricate the man from his truck. The roads in the area were closed for a few hours while officials worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

