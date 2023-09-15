Man on moped suffers broken leg after driver hits him, then takes off

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man suffered a broken leg after the Moped he was riding was hit by a driver, who then took off, police say.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of Howard Street and West Laurel Street right by Methodist Hospital Metropolitan near downtown.

San Antonio Police say they found the adult man with a broken leg and other minor injuries at the location, with his Moped.

The victim said a small silver car collided with him at the intersection, then fled the scene.

SAPD is investigating the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.