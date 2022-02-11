‘Do the right thing’: Mother of murdered San Antonio man pleads for information

37-year-old Guadalupe Cantu was brutally killed in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been six years since a San Antonio man was brutally murdered.

Guadalupe Cantu’s killer has never been caught and loved ones are desperately hoping the case doesn’t go cold.

Wednesday night, Cantu’s mother went on camera for the first time to share her plea.

“All I am asking is for someone to tell the truth,” said Consuela Cantu. “Do the right thing.”

Just before 11 a.m. on October 14, 2016, a homeless passerby discovered Guadalupe’s body behind an abandoned building on Flores Street near Mitchell Street. Police say the 37-year-old suffered blunt force trauma.

“The way they took him and what they did to him, it took several of them to do what they did to him,” sobbed Consuela. “Because we couldn’t even put him in a casket.”

Photos Consuela’s youngest child line her bedroom wall. Guadalupe’s face is the first thing she sees when she wakes up and he is her last thought before she goes to sleep.

“There’s not a day that I don’t think about him,” she said. “One thing you do know as you grow up is that your parents are old and are going to die later on. You know that because you’ve accepted that. But when it comes to a daughter or son, let me tell you, no one is prepared for it. It’s a pain that doesn’t go away.”

Guadalupe was a father of six. His youngest child was two when he died.

According to Consuela, he was a 'beautiful person' with good heart.

“He wasn’t an angel, he wasn’t,” she said. “But he was my angel, he was my son.”

Consuela says his life mattered.

“I’m mad and I am furious,” she said.

Consuela believes someone knows something that could solve the case. She hopes that person finds the courage to finally come forward.

“I have been praying since the day this happened that before I leave this world, [I'll get answers],” said Consuela. “I want to know so I can rest ... because I haven’t rested at all.”

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.