SAN ANTONIO — A man led San Antonio police on an eventful chase Tuesday night across the city's southwest side after a fight with his girlfriend, according to SAPD.

The manhunt started around 11 pm Tuesday after police say the suspect fired shots into his girlfriend's truck near a home in the 8500 block of Running Horse, in a subdivision off of Old Pearsall Road.

SAPD said the suspect fled the scene and drove into a cornfield.

When he got out of the vehicle, police said he had a rifle. The suspect then ran into a trailer park in the 4700 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Police searched the area extensively before calling it quits.

A few minutes after the search was aborted, police spotted the suspect hiding in a vehicle in the trailer park.

The suspect was arrested and faces felony charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Southwest-side chase

© 2018 KENS