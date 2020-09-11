Man leads officers on high-speed-chase; several narcotics found inside vehicle, police say

Police said they believed the driver was intoxicated. An officer followed the vehicle for a mile before they turned on their lights.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested after he led officers on a high-speed-chase, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near San Pedro and Highway 410.

Police said they believed the driver was intoxicated due to the way he was driving. An officer followed the vehicle for a mile before they turned on their lights.

The driver took off and another officer joined in the chase, police said.

Police said the driver turned onto a nearby road and ran red lights, moving at least 60 to 70 mph. He allegedly sped through multiple parking lots, hitting a shopping cart and a stop sign.

The suspect eventually made it back onto 410 heading eastbound, speeding around 100 mph. He made it to Interstate 35, then eventually got off at Judson Road.

The chase finally ended at O'Connor Road and Interstate 35. Officers took the male driver and two adult female passengers into custody. Authorities said they found several types of narcotics: Meth, heroin and marijuana.

Police said the male suspect was booked on multiple charges. The two female passengers are from out of state and have reportedly been released.