Man leads deputies on chase through several parts of the city

SAN ANTONIO — Deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase through different areas of the city Thursday.

It all started when deputies noticed someone driving a blue Tundra erratically off Marbach and Loop 1604 around 9:30 a.m. and tried the pull the driver over. A chase began until the man pulled over at Highway 90 and Loop 410, deputies said.

At that point, deputies say the man locked the door and resisted arrest. The man took off again and BCSO says deputies eventually ended the chase for safety reasons. The suspect reportedly pulled into a shopping area with an H-E-B at Loop 410 and Valley Hi.