Man leads deputies on chase; says he didn't stop because he was 'high on meth,' BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A man who led Bexar County deputies on a chase says he didn't stop because he was high on meth, authorities said.

The incident started around midnight Friday near the intersection of South Presa and East Southcross.

A deputy tried to pull the driver over for speeding, but the driver reportedly kept going. Deputies followed him for about 10 minutes until he pulled into an alley near Chicago Boulevard and jumped out of the vehicle.

BCSO said they found the man hiding under a log in someone's backyard. He was arrested and is now facing charges for evading arrest.