SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead, and a woman and two kids are in the hospital following a crash in southwest Bexar County.

Deputies say it happened after midnight when a vehicle pulling out of Twin Valley was struck by a pickup truck heading south on Highway 16.

The woman and two kids in the pickup were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the other vehicle died at the scene.

Deputies say they are currently investigating the crash.

