Man killed while crossing road just north of downtown

The driver remained at the scene until police and EMS arrived.
SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s is dead after he attempted to cross the road without using a crosswalk, police say.

SAPD, SAFD, and EMS were called out to Blanco Road and Fresno Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday. 

At the scene, first responders found a man lying in the street with severe trauma. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. 

An SAPD spokesperson said that the victim attempted to cross Blanco in an area without a crosswalk when a red four-door car hit the man. 

The driver told police that he did not see the man. 

Intoxication was not a factor in the crash. The driver was released at the scene and was not criminally charged. 