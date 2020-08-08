Man killed while crossing road just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 50s is dead after he attempted to cross the road without using a crosswalk, police say.
SAPD, SAFD, and EMS were called out to Blanco Road and Fresno Road around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
At the scene, first responders found a man lying in the street with severe trauma. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.
An SAPD spokesperson said that the victim attempted to cross Blanco in an area without a crosswalk when a red four-door car hit the man.
The driver told police that he did not see the man.
Intoxication was not a factor in the crash. The driver was released at the scene and was not criminally charged.