SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30's was hit by a car and killed when attempting to cross Bandera Road on Tuesday night.

At about 9:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Bandera where a man was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the street in an area with no crosswalk, police at the scene said.