SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on the southwest side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said four masked men broke into the victims' apartment in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road around 2:30 am Wednesday.

Investigator said a fight broke out and gunshots were fired. A 51-year-old male was killed and a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and shoulder. He was transported to University Hospital after emergency crews arrived.

The suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV, investigators said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

© 2018 KENS