SAN ANTONIO — A man killed in a wreck on the city's northeast side Friday night has been identified as Luis Perez, 49, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Officer.

The single-car crash happened Friday around 7 p.m. along Loop 410 near Starcrest.

Perez was critically injured in the crash and died about an hour later at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear.