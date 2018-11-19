SAN ANTONIO — A confrontation at a restaurant on the southwest side ended with one man shot and killed.

According to police, it happened just before 6 p.m. along southwest Loop 410. Two people were eating at the restaurant when a man walked in and confronted them. One of the people shot the man in the chest with a handgun.

The two people fled the scene but were eventually located on the east side. Police said they were taken in for questioning, along with witnesses.

The man who was shot has not been identified. He was pronounced dead on arrival at University Hospital.

