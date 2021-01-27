Man killed in motorcycle crash along WW White Road Wednesday morning

Investigators believe that the driver lost control when taking an exit and ran into a nearby iron fence.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an iron fence Wednesday morning.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to WW White and Milling for a motorcycle crash around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a wrecked out bike and an unknown male; EMS pronounced the man dead a the scene.

According to an official with SAPD, it is believed that the motorcycle driver took the WW White exit from 410 southbound at a high rate of speed, lost control, and hit the rot iron fence surrounding the Ferguson Water Works company.