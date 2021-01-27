Man killed in motorcycle crash along WW White Road Wednesday morning

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an iron fence Wednesday morning.
SAPD and SAFD were called out to WW White and Milling for a motorcycle crash around 1 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a wrecked out bike and an unknown male; EMS pronounced the man dead a the scene.
According to an official with SAPD, it is believed that the motorcycle driver took the WW White exit from 410 southbound at a high rate of speed, lost control, and hit the rot iron fence surrounding the Ferguson Water Works company.
The surrounding area was shot down while investigators processed the scene, but has since reopened.