SAN ANTONIO — According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, Gavin Walence was the driver killed in an accident along IH-35 Friday morning.

The incident resulted in IH-35 being shut down for several hours on Friday.

Lt. Matt Malone with the Live Oak Police Department told KENS 5 that Walence hit barriers while traveling southbound on IH-35 at 1604 and Olympia Parkway. His car traveled about a hundred yards past the barriers and exit ramp before coming to a stop.

Lt. Malone said officers believe Violeta Martinez, 25, rear-ended Walence's vehicle, causing him to be ejected, and hit by other moving traffic.

Martinez has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.

According to a warrant, officers with the Live Oak Police Department were dispatched to a major accident at the 14600 block of IH 35 N involving multiple injuries on November 1 around 3 a.m.

While officers were interviewing individuals involved in the accident, an officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Martinez. She was asked to perform a field sobriety test and admitted she had been driving prior to the officer's arrival.

She also told the officer that she consumed two Michelob Ultras at a party she attended prior to getting behind the wheel.

A blood draw warrant was requested by the officer after Martinez refused to provide a breath/blood sample to the officer.