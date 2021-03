The medical examiner says the man has not been positively identified yet.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after a head-on collision on the city's northeast side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said a man was speeding on Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon.

They reportedly crossed the center stripe and slammed into an SUV. That man was killed.

