SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed in a shooting overnight on the city's east side after an argument, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened around 2 am Sunday in the 4700 block of Skelton Drive in a subdivision off of East Houston Street.

Before the shooting, the victim was outside his home when another man showed up and began arguing with him. The suspect pulled a gun and shot him right outside of his front door, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

No arrests have been made at this time.

© 2018 KENS