Man killed in deadly wreck on southwest-side late Saturday night

It happened at SW Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road just before 10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead following a deadly wreck on the southwest side of town late Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Police say the car was trying to get to the access road at the same time an SUV was getting on the highway, and crossed across all lanes of the traffic. That car ended up getting t-boned by the SUV.

The passenger in that car, a man in his early 20, died at the scene.

Police have not said if the driver of the SUV will face any charges.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

This is a developing story.

