SAN ANTONIO — One man was killed Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in front of a west-side home, police said.

It happened at around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Colima Street and South Picoso.

According to police, the driver suffered an apparent medical episode and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the fence around a home. The resident happened to be walking in the yard and was struck by the vehicle. The truck then continued down the block, also hitting a telephone pole.

Officials were investigating the scene Thursday afternoon and had the intersection shut down. It is not clear if the driver will face charges. Police say the driver of the pickup truck is a man in his 50's and the victim was a man in his 60's.