SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after he was killed in an accident with a moving truck, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Medical Drive and Babcock Road on the northwest side.

The driver of a red Honda collided with the truck, causing his vehicle to go under the truck, authorities said.

Fire crews had to lift up the truck to try to rescue him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.