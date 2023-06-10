Man dies after hit and run accident on northwest side, authorities say

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Bandera Road around 7:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, police say.

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Bandera Road around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say the driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Roads were closed for a brief time and traffic was diverted.

No arrests have been made.

A description of the suspects' vehicle has not been provided.

This is a developing story.

