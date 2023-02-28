Man killed crossing street on west-side, police say

The man was actually hit twice, and the first driver did not stop. The second driver stopped and called for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed crossing the street on the west-side and police say the driver never looked back.

San Antonio Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Monday on South General McMullen just north of Highway 90 near Castroville Road.

First responders found the man, who they believe was in his 40s, dead when they arrived.

Witnesses told officers the victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop.

They say a second car also hit the man but that driver did stop and call for help.

Police say the driver of the first car will likely face charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.