Man killed crossing street after being hit by multiple drivers

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after they were hit by two cars while attempting to cross the street.

San Antonio Police are searching for one of the drivers, who did not stop.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Walzem Road on the east side near Abbey Place.

Police say a white car was driving north on Walzem Rd when the driver says someone ran out in front of their car. The driver wasn’t able to stop in time, hitting the person.

They stopped immediately, but says another dark-colored car heading south on Walzem Rd. hit the pedestrian while they were still on the ground.

That car didn’t stop. The pedestrian is being described as a person in their 30s.

Police say no one else witnessed the accident.

Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind pedestrians that they should always use crosswalks and don’t assume a car will stop for you.

Try to make eye contact with the driver before crossing and avoid wearing dark-colored clothing.

