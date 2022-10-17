Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side

Officials initially could not find the victim, but then located him on the grassy median next to the highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night.

It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road.

The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive.

Officers said initially they could not find a victim but saw obvious damage to the vehicle like something or someone was hit. They continued to check the area and found a victim in the grassy median next to Highway 151.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 151 Eastbound was shut down while police investigated the deadly accident and worked to clear the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.