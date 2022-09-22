Man killed after getting hit by vehicle while riding his bike on west side

First responders attempted life-saving procedures at the scene, but he died.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed while riding his bike on the west side of town Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Culebra Rd at Arcadia Creek near Grissom Rd.

Police found a man in his late 40s in the street with critical injuries when they arrived at the location.

EMS attempted life-saving procedures but the man died from his injuries.

Witnesses said they saw the man laying lifeless in the street, but did not see who hit him.

Police have no description of the suspect, but they are investigating the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.

