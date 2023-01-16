Man killed after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash

It happened in far north Bexar County Sunday night.

BOERNE, Texas — A man was killed Sunday night after being thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash in far north Bexar County.

Bexar County deputies believe the 29-year-old victim was speeding on I-10 when he lost control, and rolled his car over.

He was thrown from the vehicle. Emergency workers began life-saving measures at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

The area was shut down for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

