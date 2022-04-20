Man killed after being hit by a car multiple times, police say

Police found the man dead in the road around 9 p.m. on Zarzamora.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a car multiple times Tuesday night on the south side and police are looking for several suspects.

Police found the man dead in the road around 9 p.m. on Zarzamora. They believe he was hit multiple times, possibly by different cars in front of a dollar store.

Someone driving by noticed the man in the road and called police. The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s.

Police plan to pull video from local businesses to figure out what happened and who may have hit the man and taken off.

Multiple people could be facing charges of Failure to Stop and Render Aid in this case.

This was one of four deadly accidents on San Antonio Roads overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police. A driver died after losing control on a curve at Pecan Valley Drive around 2:30 a.m.