Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in overnight crash

A second man was trapped inside the vehicle until firefighters could pull him out.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed after he was ejected from a car in a crash overnight on the south side of San Antonio.

It happened around 2:19 a.m. early Sunday morning on Villamain Rd. near Mission Rd. Police responded to the scene for reports of a major accident. When officers arrived, they found one man ejected from the car and a second man trapped inside.

The man who was ejected died at the scene. The second man was stuck inside the vehicle for a short time until firefighters were able to pull him out. He was taken to BAMC in unknown condition.

First responders had to use caution because there were live power lines on the ground near the car.

As of right now, it's not clear what caused the crash or if intoxication was a factor. No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

