Man arrested after kidnapping his son's 15-year-old girlfriend, Sheriff Salazar says

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint on Friday afternoon in West Bexar County, according to BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The man arrested and charged has been identified as 35-year-old, Alexander McCormick. The 15-year-old teen McCormick kidnapped is also the girlfriend of his son, according to officials.

Salazar says three young people were driving in West Bexar County when the driver noticed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck following them. Once at a stop light McCormick who was driving the truck cut them off, exited his vehicle and demanded at gunpoint the 15-year-old girl get out the car, according to Salazar.

Officials say the girl agreed to go with McCormick and he took her to a house where his son was waiting. Words were exchanged at the house and she was then dropped off at a park.

McCormick was arrested at the park due to the young girl communicating with friends over Instagram about her location who alerted authorities, Salazar says.

McCormick was arrested and charged for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.