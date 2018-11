SAN ANTONIO — A man reportedly jumped out of a vehicle going 65 miles per hour on the highway early Wednesday morning on the northeast side.

Police say a woman was driving a Jeep along Loop 410 near I-35 around 1:40 a.m. A man in the jeep jumped out while the car was going 65-70 miles per hour.

Witnesses told police they believe he was then hit by another vehicle.

The man was taken to SAMMC in critical condition. The incident is still being investigated.

