Man attempts to stop suspected car thief, gets run over police say

The incident happened on Friday near the 3600 block of I-35. A suspect has been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man who tried to recover his own stolen car suffered massive trauma when the driver ran him down. It happened Friday near the 3600 block of IH 35 north, when a 21-year-old victim told police he tracked his stolen car down to a motel.

The San Antonio Police Department said the victim told them he tried to flag down the driver inside his car, but the driver did not stop and hit the young man, flipping him over the hood and onto the ground.

26-year-old Rhodio Mauro was arrested. Mauro was later shown surveillance camera footage that showed him committing the act, which lead to Mauro confessing he hit the man and took off, police officials say.

The victim is in the hospital with significant injuries. According to the arrest affidavit he suffered fractures to his back and other injuries not specified.

Mauro is jailed on bonds totaling $50,000.

MORE ON KENS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.