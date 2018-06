A 46-year-old man suffered massive trauma Saturday morning after being run over by a train in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on the 24000 block of Pleasanton Road in South Bexar County.

Deputies say the man was a working at Superior Silica Sands when he unhitched a train car which then began to roll backward and struck him.

The victim was flown to University Hospital by AirLife in critical condition.



