Man injured after shooting at Dollar Tree parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — One man was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking near a Dollar Tree on the north side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred near San Pedro Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a 24-year-old man was walking near a Dollar Tree when a white car pulled up, and a man got out of the car and started shooting. The 24-year-old man was shot once in the arm, leg and chest, according to SAPD.

Police say, two cars in the parking lot were also hit by bullets and one person walking into the store received a gunshot wound in the leg.

The man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital in stable condition.