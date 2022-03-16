Man injured after being hit by maintenance train, fell asleep on tracks

The man fell asleep on the train tracks and were hit by maintenance staff who weren't able to stop in time, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been injured after he fell asleep on train tracks and was hit by a maintenance train Wednesday afternoon on the northwest side, officials say.

A group of maintenance workers were checking the train tracks when they came across the man laying on them in the 2200 block of Jackson Keller and NW Loop 410. The San Antonio Police Department said the maintenance workers tried to stop, but they ended up hitting the man.

He was taken to University Hospital. Officials did not say how severe the injuries were.