SAN ANTONIO — A man in a wheelchair was run over by a car and killed Wednesday night on the south side.

According to a police report, it happened at about 9:45 pm. at the intersection of SW Military Drive and South Flores Street.

Witnesses said the man was attempting to cross the road while the “Do Not Cross” light was on. Traffic going east and west through the intersection had the green light, was traveling at the speed limit, and vehicles were swerving to avoid him, according to police.

A motorcycle hit the man, knocking him from the wheelchair and into the roadway, where he was run over by a red car. That driver stopped to help, but the man died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released, and there is no word yet if anyone will face charges.

© 2018 KENS