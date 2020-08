Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was in the roadway when a woman driving an SUV crashed into him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in a wheelchair was in the roadway when he was hit by a car, Castle Hills Police said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Jackson Keller Road near 410.

Police said the man, who was in his 50s, was in the roadway when a woman driving an SUV crashed into him.

Authorities said she stopped and rendered aid, and she was not intoxicated. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.