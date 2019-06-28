NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — No officers were injured after a standoff ended with an officer-involved shooting Friday.

According to a spokesperson from the New Braunfels Police Department, a 29-year-old man armed with a handgun locked himself in a bathroom in a home on Clemens Avenue. Police arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m. Friday and began more than two hours of negotiations, trying to get him to come out.

During this time, police said, surrounding homes were evacuated and a “shelter in place” reverse 911 call was made to homes in the immediate area for the safety of nearby residents.

According to police, negotiations broke down at about 1 p.m. and officers noticed a smell of smoke coming from the bathroom. Then the suspect exited the bathroom and allegedly pointed a handgun at officers. Officers fired and struck the man, who was taken to the hospital. According to police, he was in serious but stable condition.

Homes in the area received a second reverse 911 call letting them know that they no longer need to shelter in place. Officers remained at the scene and the Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate.

