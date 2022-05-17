Man in hospital after being stabbed in the chest, police say

Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest possibly with a broken baseball bat.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed in the chest possibly by a broken baseball bat at a store on the south side Tuesday morning, police say.

It all happened just after 4 a.m. San Antonio Police and San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Division Avenue and found a man with a stab wound to the chest.

Police said they don't know what led to the stabbing but they said some sort of altercation happened at PIKNIK. The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police say .