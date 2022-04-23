x
Man in hospital after being shot while riding bike

The victim was riding his bike near Confluence Park when a car pulled up next to him, and someone started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back while riding a bike Saturday night, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of West Mitchell for a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. 

Police said the man was shot while riding a bike. After the victim was shot, he fell off the bike and called police. The victim said he didn't know who the shooter was, and didn't have a good description of the vehicle. 

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition --- the shooter is still at large. 

