Man in hospital after being shot while riding bike

The victim was riding his bike near Confluence Park when a car pulled up next to him, and someone started shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back while riding a bike Saturday night, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 500 block of West Mitchell for a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Police said the man was shot while riding a bike. After the victim was shot, he fell off the bike and called police. The victim said he didn't know who the shooter was, and didn't have a good description of the vehicle.