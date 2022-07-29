x
Man in hospital after being shot by girlfriend, police say

A man was taken to the hospital and a woman was taken into custody following a shooting on Jackson Keller.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been taken into custody Friday afternoon after shooting her boyfriend in the abdomen, police say.

San Antonio Police responded to 1600 block of Jackson Keller for the shooting. Police didn't have many details, but they said a woman told them she shot her boyfriend in self defense. Her three kids who were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting will be taken into Child Protective Services for the duration of the investigation, police said. 

The man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. 

There were no further details available. 

