The man and someone inside of the vehicle were seen having an altercation before the victim was run over, witnesses said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital recovering after being run over by a Jeep Thursday night, police say.

Around 10:40 p.m., Leon Valley Police responded to the intersection of Loop 410 and Bandera for reports of a man laying in the intersection.

Witnesses say they saw the man and someone inside of a red Jeep having some type of altercation before the victim got out of the vehicle.

The victim somehow got ran over by the Jeep, and police say the driver never stopped.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, but he has injuries to both of his legs. The search for the driver continues.

