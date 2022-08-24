Man in his 20s carrying bags of ice hit by vehicle near UTSA

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on the far north side of town.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 15400 block of Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604 by UTSA.

Police say the man was carrying bags of ice when he was hit, causing severe trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area, going back and forth at a high rate of speed, then at some point the car hit the man carrying the bags of ice.

The car drove off after hitting the man, however UTSA police stopped a vehicle matching the description.

Police say they are still processing the scene and talking to witnesses to determine exactly what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

