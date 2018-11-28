SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to a scene on the northeast side near the intersection of Walzem Road and FM 78 Tuesday night.

A person was barricaded inside a residence, according to a post on the BCSO Facebook page. The standoff has ended and one man has been taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, a woman victim told deputies a 58-year-old male relative had assaulted her. During the interview, they heard gunshots inside the house. Sheriff Salazar believes the suspect was shooting at the deputies.

The deputies, the victim and area houses were evacuated safely while the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

Special Operations, SWAT and negotiating teams responded. After making contact with the man, he surrendered without too much further incident, Salazar said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

While searching the house, deputies discovered the suspect was heavily armed. He will face family violence charges and some associated with shooting at the deputies.

During the surrender, deputies were confronted by a dog. They shot near the dog, the animal was grazed by a bullet but is ok, Salazar said.

Salazar believes some intoxication, possibly mental health was a factor in the incident. Officials are still investigating the incident.

© 2018 KENS