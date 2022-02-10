Man in custody after stabbing a security guard at west-side drug store

Police say the man was attempting to steal some items from a Walgreens when he was confronted by the security guard.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in custody after stabbing a security guard at a west-side drug store late Saturday night.

Police responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 4700 block of W Commerce St for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a security guard who had been stabbed.

According to police, the suspect was inside the Walgreens and attempted to steal some items from the store. The security guard at the drug store tried to stop the man, resulting in an altercation between the two men.

At some point during the struggle, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard.

Police arrived on scene and were directed to the Taco Cabana where the suspect was detained.

The security guard was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is being questioned by investigators at this time.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

